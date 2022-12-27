41-year-old man dies in car crash near UWI

One person was killed and two others injured in this accident near UWI traffic lights on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, on Tuesday morning. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

A man has died in a car accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near UWI's St Augustine Campus early on Tuesday morning. The deceased is Andy Alleyne, 41, of 1 Emerald Drive, Diego Martin.

Police road safety co-ordinator Constable Brent Batson was on the scene and said Alleyne and his two passengers were heading to the airport for a flight to Tobago early Tuesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the traffic light pole and died upon impact. The two passengers survived and were taken to seek medical treatment.

At around 10.30 am on Tuesday, police were still in the process of contacting the next of kin and were removing the destroyed vehicle and body from the roadway.

He added, “We are asking persons to please, take their time on the road as these are the consequences, sometimes often unintended (sic), and we are going into the New Year festivities as well and we’re really hoping to see persons support our road safety to prevent these types of tragedies from occurring.”