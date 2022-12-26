The People and Iwer on Boxing Day

Reigning Soca Monarch Neil “Iwer” George will release his Road March contender, The People and Iwer on December 26.

He gave a preview of the song on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

In a phone interview, Iwer said there are four versions of the song including an acoustic version done with south choir, Voix Riches.

He said, “It is a collaboration with the people.”

Iwer added that it was a novel project with chutney, jab jab, live and acoustic versions.

“It is for years the people have been giving us love and I just want to give love back to them,” he said.

Voix Riches represents the people.

When he felt like a choir was needed, he contacted Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, and was directed to the musical group.

“The manager of Queen’s Hall put me on to the choir and when I heard they were from south I said, ‘Better fete yet.’”

Iwer added that he called them, they came to the studio and it is now part of his personal history.

He also shared some of the song’s lyrics on Instagram as well.

It reads, “Bare jump up; bare wave up, bare mash up;

“Across the stage, From J’Ouvert morning: Bare drinking

We mixing the water and barrreee

Yuh hear…”

He shared the lyrics so people could see that it was not the liquid beer but bare.

The word bare is used colloquially to mean a lot.

He started writing the song two years ago but the production took three months.

It will be released on all platforms on Monday. His first live performance of the song will be at Soca on the Sand at Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago on January 1.

Iwer will also release more songs in January.