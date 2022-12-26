Photos of the Day – Boxing Day, December 26

SWINGING FUN: Children play on the swings as the Inter-Agency Task Force's Youth Club held its annual Children's Xmas Treat in the Beetham Garden's recreational grounds. Photo by Roger Jacob

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.