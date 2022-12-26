News
Photos of the Day – Boxing Day, December 26
Ken Chee Hing
32 Minutes Ago
SWINGING FUN: Children play on the swings as the Inter-Agency Task Force's Youth Club held its annual Children's Xmas Treat in the Beetham Garden's recreational grounds. Photo by Roger Jacob
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Children take a train ride in the Inter-Agency Task Foce's Youth Club annual Children's Christmas Treat at the Beetham Gardens recreational grounds. Photo by Roger Jacob
LET US IN: Shoppers wait patiently in line to be let in at JD's Exclusive store in High Street, San Fernando which was one of several businesses holding Boxing Day sales in the southern capital on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
SHOPPING: Roadside vendors display their items for sale along High Street in San Fernando. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
SHOPPERS: People shop at Gulf City Mall which was ram-packed with many looking for deals as stores held Boxing Day sales. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Children enjoy themselves playing with confetti while their parents shopped nearby in the FireOne Fireworks store in Macoya. Photo by Roger Jacob
FIREWORKS SALES: Shoppers inside the FireOne Fireworks store in Macoya where they browsed the many shelves as they purchased fireworks in preparation for New Year's Day celebrations.Photo by Roger Jacob
