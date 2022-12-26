IATF, GEB officers lauded for crime-fighting

JOB WELL DONE: PC Hayden Dookie receives an award from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds during the latter's Christmas Day visit to the San Juan headquarters of the Inter-Agency Task Force and Guard and Emergency Branch. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds spent part of his Christmas Day with officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) whom he lauded for their crime-fighting efforts over the past year.

A ministry release on Sunday night said Hinds visited the IATF and GEB headquarters in Garden Road, Aranguez South, San Juan.

In an address to officers, Hinds thanked them and by extension, the entire TTPS and the Defence Force, on behalf of Government and the people, for their dedication to duty, decorum and professionalism over the year.

“Today, I came here to thank you for your work and your service, for had you not been there, had you not been doing your jobs selflessly serving the people, you and I know, that the situation would have been far worse than it is today.

"We in Government will forever be in your debt as we continue to value the indispensable contribution made by you, the members of the Defence Force and the Police Service, to ensuring the security and safety of our country and of our citizens.”

Hinds said no one can measure the pre-emptive aspects of what police do, their record on arrests, foot patrols, mobile patrols, seizures, searches and gun-retrievals, "which stands as a testimony that your work is indispensable to this country.”

The IATF was formed in 2004 and is responsible for policing the area of east Port-of-Spain and its environs. The unit was initially formed out of a joint operation initiative between Police Officers and members of the Defence Force.

During the visit, Hinds presented awards to PC Hayden Dookie of the IATF, in acknowledgement of him recovering the most firearms for 2022 and the most court matters for that year.

Also present were Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Dexter Francis, IATF's Senior Superintendent Oswain Subero and other members of the TTPS and Defence Force.