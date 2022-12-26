Hyatt's Big Little party a hit again

The Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC) group at Hyatt Regency Trinidad Biggest Little Christmas Party. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Hyatt Regency's Big Little Christmas Party returned after two years to enthusiastic participation from employees and employers in various sectors, organisations and groups.

The Big Little Christmas Party had both its customary lunch and dinner editions which were both sold out on December 16.

The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Retired Persons (TTARP) was well represented with 52 people at the lunch event and Veterinary Association had a crew of 50 for the dinner in the Hyatt Ballroom.

Traditional Christmas fare and interesting menu options which included tastily-prepared local produce were served along with salmon, turkey, ham and pastelles.

Patrons at the lunch were thoroughly entertained by Kay Alleyne, who sang Christmas and other popular songs, and Lujo and The Gifted who took the entertainment to another level with their performance.