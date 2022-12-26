N Touch
Hyatt's Big Little party a hit again

The Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC) group at Hyatt Regency Trinidad Biggest Little Christmas Party. - SUREASH CHOLAI
The Hyatt Regency's Big Little Christmas Party returned after two years to enthusiastic participation from employees and employers in various sectors, organisations and groups.

Vocalist Kay Alleyne preforms at Hyatt Regency Trinidad Biggest Little Christmas Party. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Big Little Christmas Party had both its customary lunch and dinner editions which were both sold out on December 16.

Lujo and the Gifted performs at the Hyatt's Big Little Christmas Party lunch at the Hyatt Ballroom on December 16. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Retired Persons (TTARP) was well represented with 52 people at the lunch event and Veterinary Association had a crew of 50 for the dinner in the Hyatt Ballroom.

Some members of the Hyatt Regency's team, who worked to make the Big Little Christmas Party a success, take time out for a photo. -

Traditional Christmas fare and interesting menu options which included tastily-prepared local produce were served along with salmon, turkey, ham and pastelles.

The Restaurant Concept group at Hyatt Regency Trinidad Biggest Little Christmas Party. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Patrons at the lunch were thoroughly entertained by Kay Alleyne, who sang Christmas and other popular songs, and Lujo and The Gifted who took the entertainment to another level with their performance.

