Fr Khan: Choose Jesus Christ, the light of the world, over darkness

RC priest Fr David Khan. (FILE PHOTO) -

A Roman Catholic priest is encouraging people to choose to walk in the light over darkness, saying Jesus Christ is the light of the world.

Fr David Khan said, in life there is light and darkness. People’s negative situations, the priest said, can be transformed if they allow Christ into their lives.

“Darkness is surrounding us. Will we dispel the darkness?” Khan asked on Sunday during the Christmas Day mass at the pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

For Christians, Christmas Day celebrates the birth of Christ.

Khan said many people might have spent the morning searching for gifts under their Christmas trees and in “that special place.” He said some children might have already found their gifts and are looking for more.

He added, “The reality is, some children got up this morning and there is no gift. Because why? Darkness. Some people get up today and their relationships are toxic. The household they are waking up to is filled with negativity and sadness.

“Some people have lost loved ones, and this Christmas morning would be getting up without them.”

He referred to and recited scriptures from the Bible, encouraging people to choose righteousness and goodness over anything which separates them from God.

Khan said, “Every journey begins with a first step, no matter where you are from. The first step is you have to find the right direction. Once you are on the right path, you will reach your destination. Are we journeying with each other?

“If someone from your family has found themselves in darkness, do not abandon them. Do not give up on them. Ask the Lord Jesus Christ to burst forth. Always pray for them. The light would come.”

He said every day could be Christmas Day if people allow the light to shine on the darkness of this world.

Khan said many people often say, "Put back Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the reason for the season.”

“And all of that is right and just. For us to celebrate Christ, we must be the people of light. All have sinned, so my darkness may not be your darkness. The good news is that Jesus Christ, the saviour has been born to save people from their sins.”

On Monday, Boxing Day, mass at the church is set for 7.30 am with Fr Clifford Graham.