Fletcher sisters claim top junior equestrian awards

Jaimie Fletcher aboard the horse L’ourve -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Equestrian Association (TTEA) recently held their End of Year Awards for 2022. The Fletcher sisters, Justynne (14 years), and Jaimie (aged 12), did very well in both the jumping and dressage.

Justynne copped first place in the Junior Jumping League Awards at the Novice Level and second place in the Junior Dressage League Awards at First Level. She rode ex-Trinidad Derby winner, Cape Canaveral, in both disciplines.

Her sister, Jaimie, won the Junior Dressage League Awards at First Level on her mount, Takeover and won the Junior Jumping League Award for the Maiden Level on her horse, L'ouvre.

The Novice Level was the highest level awarded in 2022 with Sandhya Moll on ex-Trinidad Derby winner, Apocalypse, winning the Senior Jumping League Awards for the Novice Level and the Senior Dressage League Award at Training Level on Street Dancer.

There were 46 Dressage League entries throughout the year, mainly in the Junior classes.

Patrice Stollmeyer won the Senior Dressage League Award at the Third Level on her horse Monte Carlo, with Janelle Spencer winning the Senior Dressage League Award with her ex-racer, Audacity to Hope, at First Level.

Charlotte Mack on Apache was the top rider in Junior Dressage League at Training Level.

The winner of the Year End Awards for the Junior Introductory Level was Layla Rose Sankersingh on the pony, Madame Bean, with Mia Carter on Penny, placing second and Hailey Ali on Free Spirit third. The Introductory Level was the largest category with 23 riders competing throughout the year.

Elizabeth West on Moana was the top rider in the Adult Jumping League at the Maiden level.

Hailey Ali on Free Spirit was the top Junior Jumping League rider at the Beginner 2 level while seven-year- old Lillie-Belle Balkissoon on Starlite was the champion rider at Junior Jumping League Beginner 1 level.

Riders had to compete in a minimum of three classes in order to be eligible for the Jumping and Dressage League Year End Awards.

The TTEA's competitions will resume in 2023 with Dressage League 1 at the end of January. Four Dressage League competitions are planned, as well as Jumping League competitions, together with the Caribbean Equestrian Association's Regional Jumping Competition and its Mini Jumping Competition, and the CEA Dressage and Mini Dressage Competition.