Christmas night murder in Sangre Grande – WOMAN STABS MAN

Nichusasi 'Nico' Wells 38, killed by a close female relative on Christmas night at the victim's family home along Picton Road Sangre Grande,

ELIZABETH GONZALES

AFTER a relaxing Christmas Day together, a Sangre Grande family’s Yuletide celebrations turned into grief after a woman attacked and fatally stabbed a close male relative at their home on Sunday night.

A police report said that at around 10 pm, Nichusasi Wells also known as Nico, was at his Picton Road, Sangre Grande home when he got into a heated argument and was stabbed in the neck by a female relative.

Losing a lot of blood and barely conscious, police said Wells was placed in a vehicle and quickly taken to the Sangre Grande hospital where he died while receiving emergency treatment.

A report was made to the Sangre Grande police and the woman was arrested. A blood stained knife found at the scene was seized.

When Newsday visited the family home on Boxing Day, Wells' father Steven was not at home. However, contacted by phone later, he said the last thing on his mind on the night of Christmas, was losing his son.

“Right now I am still in shock. Not in that kind of way, I thought I would lose my son. And not on Christmas Day. Right now, I not feeling good at all,” Wells said.

The grief-stricken man said he was in his home on the top floor of the house when he heard a woman's piercing screams.

“I just heard bawling. She was bawling and calling out to me. When I went downstairs, I saw him lying on the ground covered in blood. Me and my grandson picked him up and rushed him to the hospital but he died there,” Wells said.

He said his son was a down-to-earth man who enjoyed working hard in the family-owned concrete balusters business.

Wells said he is sceptical that a fight led to his son’s death.

“They didn’t fight. If it had fight there I would have heard it and run downstairs. They living right there and I never see that kind of thing going on with them. I don’t know what tripped them off to have that kind of behaviour.”

The victim's uncle, who asked not to be named, said the family was left shaken by the incident. He described Wells as, “a cool fella who was always working and helping out them fellas in the area.

"He teach some of them his craft which was how to make concrete balusters.”

Although the man said he didn’t have full details of what led to his nephew's death, he dismissed rumours that it was a case of self-defence.

“This is the first time I hear about any fight between them two. He used to take her everywhere, where you see him you saw her. They were together for years...since they were children they together. We can't understand what happened.

The man said relatives will leave investigations in the hands of the police. “That is their job...to find out what happened, but I don't believe he was stabbed in the neck out of self-defence. That hard to believe.”

Nassar Hosein, councillor for Sangre Grande North-West, visited the family to offer his condolences.

“This is very tragic and I feel so sad. I knew him personally and he was very hard-working yet always making jokes. He was a favourite in the area. We don’t usually hear things like this happening in this area. It’s sad and I’m hurt about this,” Hosein said.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday and investigations are continuing.

This was not the only murder on Christmas Day, as hours earlier on Sunday, Isiah Commissiong of Phase 4, La Horquetta, was shot dead while playing football at the La Horquetta recreational ground in Phase 6.