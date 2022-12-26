Bamboo residents have quiet Xmas, appeal for riverbanks to be fixed

Mohan Street resident Yan Carlos Rosario, originally from the Dominican Republic, pressure washes his walls which were stained by floodwater last month. - JEFF K MAYERS

RESIDENTS of Bamboo No2, one of the areas hit by severe flooding last month, are calling for government to repair the riverbanks in their area.

“We need that bank fixed. We don’t want this to happen again,” said Brian Beephat, who lives with his wife Tina Ramdeo at Mohan Trace.

The couple told Newsday, in November when the rains came down they could see water flowing from the river over the bank at the end of their street.

Beephat said water had reached as high as five feet, which came as a surprise to people although they had prepared for flooding.

The couple said they were still cleaning their home.

Another resident, Steven Rojas, was seen cleaning mud from his walls. He said almost everything in his house was damaged by floodwater.

"We weren't expecting anything like this," he said. "All this came from the banks. If it were higher, this would not have happened."

Residents said the walls of their home were still water soaked, and water continues to seep out of the walls and up from the floor.

Other residents added that cupboards, wardrobes, and several other pieces of furniture had to be thrown away or sealed off because of the water damage. They also complained of the odour from the mud and sediment almost a month after the flooding.

Still, the residents continue to ensure they celebrate Christmas, putting a focus on ensuring that children in the area get to enjoy the season, and that the adults could continue giving thanks despite their challenges.

“We are trying not to take it on that much. Life goes on still. At least we are healthy and alive. We can always make back what we lost. Life, you can’t make back life,” Ramdeo said.

Another resident said the flooding was caused because not much cleaning of the rivers was done, and because people started living on the river bank’s reserves and were cutting down the bank so they can transport goods to nearby establishments.

“They allowing people to live on the reserve of the bank. Those people living there cutting the banks. With the up and down and moving over and over, the banks keep getting lower and vehicles are moving across now,” the resident said.

“So now when the flood breaks the bank, it will be like we brought it upon ourselves.”

In November, heavy rains and flash flooding led to several communities in Manzanilla, St Helena, Valsayn, St Augustine, Caroni, St James and others, being severely affected by flooding. In areas such as Bamboo No2 floodwater reached as high as six feet, stranding people on roofs and leaving thousands in losses.