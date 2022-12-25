U17s complete residental training camp at Home of Football

Rio Cardines of Crystal Palace is now in training with the TT U-17 team. Photo by Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-17 provisional training squad concluded its residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva on Saturday.

Head coach Shawn Cooper had been running double sessions daily during the camp as preparation continued toward the Concacaf U17 Men’s Championship in Guatemala.

Another camp begins next Thursday and runs until Old Year’s Day at the Couva facility.

Among the 39 players currently in the training squad is Nashville FC forward Tyrell Moore, the younger brother of Shaq Moore who appeared for the US national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Both players are the sons of former TT player Wendell Moore.

Also in training with Cooper’s squad is English-born midfielder Rio Cardines of Crystal Palace’s U18 team. Cardines appeared for Palace in their last three fixtures against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City in which he scored in a 2-2 draw on November 19.

Cooper has been impressed by the work rate of the players involved in the current camps and said the players have responded positively with some encouraging signs.

“They have shown that they are willing to go the distance. The players who have come in from overseas have definitely fitted into the program and the style and approach of our set-up as well.

“We are in a period where we are emphasising on physical conditioning while including other aspects of how we want to play.

“Generally the home-based players have been competitive because everyone is aware that places are up for grabs and the overseas guys have been pushing for inclusion also.

“The attitude and approach have been good but we still have other aspects of our overall team preparation that we will be focusing on in the sessions ahead,” Cooper said.

Among the overseas players who have been involved in the previous training camp are Luka Hislop, son of former TT goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, Jaden Chan Tack, Joshua Palmer and Samuel Duncan.

TT open their campaign against Canada in Group F on February 11 before facing the USA on February 13 and Barbados, two days later.

After the group stage, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf U17 men’s qualifiers group winners; Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

The round of 16 kicks off on February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarter-finals (February 21 and 22), semi-finals (February 24) and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.

All knockout stage matches will be played in a single-match direct elimination format and the four semi-finalists will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Peru 2023.

TT U17 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers – Jaden Ottley (Fatima), Jayeim Blake (El Do East), Thane Devenish (St Benedict’s), Makaya Taylor (Scarborough), Samori Mickell-Jeffers (Delta)

Defenders – David Hospedales (Trimont), Lyshaun Morris (St Benedict’s), Jaden Williams (Fatima), Josiah Connell (CIC), Joshua Figaro (Trinity East), Kyron Joseph (Naparima), Yohance Atherton (Fatima), Darius Jordan (Fatima),

Midfielders – Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s), Darrel Garcia (St Benedict’s), Isaiah Jacob (St Benedict’s), Raul Perreira (Presentation), Kade Collier (Fatima), Jeremiah Niles (St Benedict’s), Logan Maingot (Fatima), Nathan Quashie (QRC), Aydon Caruth (QRC), Tau Lam See (QRC), Seth Hadeed (Fatima), Lindell Sween (San Juan North), Jeremiah Cateau (Hillgrove High), Isaiah Dove (Maret Washington), Elijah Hicks (home-schooled), Ezra Hicks (home-schooled), Armani Rowe (St Benedict’s Prep), Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace FC)

Forwards – Malachi Webb (St Benedict’s), Vaughn Clement (Presentation), Michael Chaves (Fatima), Andell Fraser (St Anthony’s), Jordan Ferdinand (St Augustine), Tyrell Moore (McEachern High), Brandon Dhanoolal (Irvington High), Matias La Motte (Skedsmo Skole)