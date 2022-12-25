Two escape injury as car crashes in South Oropouche

Two people look at the damage caused by the accident at Dow Village, South Oropouche on Christmas morning. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Two people escaped serious injury and death on Sunday when the car they were in crashed in the car park of a supermarket in South Oropouche.

The occupants, a man and a woman, were too distraught to speak at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the AD wagon was heading west when it began swerving sharply. It came to a halt on top of a car which was parked in front of Simple Supermarket at the Southern Main Road at around 11 am.

"It looked like the tyres were cutting. The man lost control, and it ended up there. They are from the area," an eyewitness told Newsday.