THA tackles flooding problem at Lammy Road

Drivers take a chance through the flood at Whim Village, Tobago. File photo/David Reid

THE Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) has addressed the flooding issue affecting residents of Lammy Road, Argyle.

In an update posted on the DIQUD Facebook page, Ayinde Thomas, lead engineer, EJ Engineering and Construction Consulting Ltd, explained the problem.

He said, "In October, we begun with a site visit. We actually walked through the entire area, from the beginning of Lammy Road junction to Roxborough Seondary School.

In the Lammy Road district, closer to the Argyle side, that area is a heavy residential area. It has some hills there. On the hills, it has some passage of water which would go straight out the Lammy Road junction and you would experience some level of flooding.

"We decided to divert those waters to the side streets and carry those to the river. We noticed the areas here required the elevation of the roads to increase and construction of drainage. We did drainage designs and roads design. We would have tested the area to see the density of the soil and compaction test for the roads."

Resident Joann Mc Conney said it has been a relief as previously there would be cause for concern whenever it rained heavily. She said in the past, residents would be marooned in their homes. She said she is already seeing the difference with water flowing down the drain.

Resident Julian Job said he was grateful for the project. "Straight flight to the hospital, no obstruction."

At the plenary sitting on Thursday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine gave a breakdown on the project in response to queries from Roxborough/Argyle electoral representative Watson Duke.

He said there was a 100 per cent Tobago workforce used, 95 per cent equipment owned by Tobagonians, 100 per cent Tobago operators. 33 trucks and operational vehicles all rented locally from Tobago, six light equipment all Tobagonian owned, $1 million was paid to the quarry, $700,000 in material purchased through Tobago hardwares and suppliers, $5 million to the quarry for asphalt works, and benefits from small businesses in proximity.