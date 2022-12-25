St Benedict's runners-up at KFC Goodwill U18

St Benedict's U18 captain Cunnielus Hannaway, right, and DC Caesar Fox's skipper Raydon Krammer with the 2022 KFC Goodwill title before Friday's final in Guyana. Photo courtesy Petra Organisation

ST BENEDICT’S College finished as runners-up of the 2022 KFC Goodwill Under-18 tournament after they lost 1-0 to eventual champions DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in the title match at Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue in Guyana on Friday.

Bevon Jones scored the lone item, and match winner, to lead his region seven Waramadong school to their first title in ten years amidst a soggy outfield.

St Benedict’s striker Jerell Griffith shared the tournament’s highest goal scorer award with DC Caesar Fox’s Kenwin Percy. Both scored three.

In their respective semi-final bouts, the La Romaine Lions pulled off a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over 2019 champions Annai Secondary while DC Caesar Fox beat Christianburg/Wismar 2-0.

Head of Guyana’s Ministry of Education physical education department, Kirk Brathwaite congratulated both finalists and thanked the TT team, and Suriname’s SVB Academy, for “coming to Guyana to showcase your talent.”

“We’re very happy that everything went well even though we had bad weather. (We) hope that next year we can see you back right here to compete once again,” he said.

This year’s KFC goodwill tourney was launched on November 24 and kicked off on December 15.

Domestically this year, St Benedict’s were crowned SSFL champions after a 24-year national title drought. They also finished as Coca Cola Intercol south zone champions and National Intercol runners-up.