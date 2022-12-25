President Weekes: Love can be demonstrated at no cost

President Paula-Mae Weekes. Photo courtesy Office of the President. -

UNLIKE with climate change, there is no such variability in the Christmas season, a universal season of hope, peace, joy and love, initiated by Christians but enjoyed by near everyone, says President Paula-Mae Weekes.

In her annual Christmas message to the country, Weekes offered sentiments of hope, particularly for those who are without everyday necessities during the season.

"Climate change is a hot topic, pardon the pun, in local, regional and international fora.

"We lament the deleterious effect that natural phenomena and human action have had on our planet, making environments inhospitable, causing cataclysmic weather events and adversely affecting the sustainability of countries, in particular small island states," said Weekes.

"The rhythms and seasons of nature have become ad hoc and disordered and predictability seems to be a thing of the past.

"We scramble to forecast meteorological conditions and are forced to find ways to mitigate and deal with the vagaries of climactic tendencies. Certitude of seasons appears to be ancient history."

But, she added, "There is no such variability in the Christmas season when Christians world-wide remember and celebrate the birth of the Messiah.

"(While Christmas has) a special and specific meaning for the Christian faithful, these seasons can be tapped into, assimilated and enjoyed by everyone.

"Sadly, Christmas is not an unqualified time of celebration and rejoicing for all our citizens ... For many, it is difficult and can even be deeply distressing.

"The contrast between a season of celebration and a season of want and despair is particularly poignant."

But, there is hope, Weekes said, which "does not obviate the existence of our trials and tribulations, but gives us the strength to keep going, fortified by the knowledge that, as the old Persian adage states, 'This too shall pass'.

"An important aspect of hope is waiting patiently for what we do not have, even as we do all within our power to improve our situation, refusing to be defeated by present circumstances, and pressing confidently toward a better outcome.

"Hope anchors us, redirecting our gaze from the immediate issues and troubles of the world to a vision of peace and goodwill to all men."

Weekes said it may seem counter-intuitive "to expect a season of peace when living in a climate of peril and insecurity – the alarming and appalling murder rate, recent devastating flooding, and the sky-rocketing cost of living are among the things which, if allowed, can surely disturb or displace any feeling of peace."

In spite of external factors, we can experience a peace that comes from within, she said.

"Such peace allows us to keep focussed on and work our plans and accomplish our goals even as we exert energy and effort to deal with challenges and hindrances.

"It is the ability to maintain a state of harmony, tranquillity, serenity and calm amid the tumult of daily life."

Weekes said, "One can practise prayer, mindfulness, meditation, yoga or even deep breathing in an attempt to be internally unmoved and undaunted when confronted by the vicissitudes of life. It might need to be a daily discipline in order to be successful."

While many families across the nation will be without "trappings of Christmas" or even bare necessities, she said, one may wonder how they can be joyful in this setting.

"There is no easy answer. However, the generosity of benefactors, the presence and camaraderie of friends and family, the sharing of whatever little one has and the comfort of faith are all potential sources of joy.

It may take an active search, and a deep dive, phrases not usually associated with joy, to unlock that state of being, but it is not impossible."

A season of love is the easiest for all to embrace, she said.

"The precious and priceless gifts of compassion, empathy, patience, presence and a listening ear are all demonstrations of love at no cost. We can give these valuable gifts freely at Christmas and at every other opportunity all year through."

Whatever our situation, Weekes said, we can feel and demonstrate love to those nearest and dearest and can extend it to those outside of our immediate circle.

"We are not often called upon to give such sacrificial love, although the heroic acts of many of our citizens, often at great personal risk are apt demonstrations of this divine principle.

"In this Christmas season let us love each other freely, extravagantly, deeply and unconditionally, and may the seasons of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love continue long after the twelve days of Christmas are over."

Weekes' Christmas message may be her last as President as Government has given notice that the Electoral College will convene in January to elect a Head of State. Official sources report that Weekes will not serve a second term.