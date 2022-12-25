Penal man jailed for breaching protection order
A man who admitted to breaching a protection order has been sentenced to three months’ jail with hard labour.
Dave Jairam faced a Siparia magistrate on Thursday and pleaded guilty.
The police contended that at around 1 am on Thursday, PC Bahaw and other police from the South Western Division were on patrol and responded to a report of a breach of a protection order at Penal Rock Road in Penal.
A woman, who has an order against Jairam, reported that minutes earlier, at around 12.15 am, she was at her home when he arrived intoxicated and started cursing her – breaching the order which was issued on December 13 in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court for three months — from December 13 to March 29.
The court heard, PC Bahaw told the man of the offence and cautioned him.
Jairam replied: "Officer, ah really get on like ah ass and cuss she up."
He was arrested and taken to the Penal police station.
PC Bahaw laid the charge.
Comments
"Penal man jailed for breaching protection order"