Penal man jailed for breaching protection order

A man who admitted to breaching a protection order has been sentenced to three months’ jail with hard labour.

Dave Jairam faced a Siparia magistrate on Thursday and pleaded guilty.

The police contended that at around 1 am on Thursday, PC Bahaw and other police from the South Western Division were on patrol and responded to a report of a breach of a protection order at Penal Rock Road in Penal.

A woman, who has an order against Jairam, reported that minutes earlier, at around 12.15 am, she was at her home when he arrived intoxicated and started cursing her – breaching the order which was issued on December 13 in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court for three months — from December 13 to March 29.

The court heard, PC Bahaw told the man of the offence and cautioned him.

Jairam replied: "Officer, ah really get on like ah ass and cuss she up."

He was arrested and taken to the Penal police station.

PC Bahaw laid the charge.