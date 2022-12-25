Pastor dies at hospital after accident in Debe

File photo -

A pastor from San Fernando died early Saturday, hours after he was hit in a car accident in Debe.

Dead is Joel Bhagoutie, 57, of Diamond Evangelistic Church. He was from Picton Road in Diamond Village.

A police report said the accident happened around 8 pm on Friday when he was walking up a hill at A&A barbecue car park at SS Erin Road in Debe.

The report added that a white Toyota Fielder driven by an 18-year-old man from Soledad Road in Claxton Bay turned into the car park and collided with Bhagoutie.

On impact, Bhagoutie fell to the ground.

An ambulance took him o the San Fernando General Hospital.

However, he died at around 3 am on Saturday.

Cpl St John and PC Hanuman of the Southern Division visited the scene and interviewed several people.

Cpl St John is leading investigations.