Pastor dies at hospital after accident in Debe
A pastor from San Fernando died early Saturday, hours after he was hit in a car accident in Debe.
Dead is Joel Bhagoutie, 57, of Diamond Evangelistic Church. He was from Picton Road in Diamond Village.
A police report said the accident happened around 8 pm on Friday when he was walking up a hill at A&A barbecue car park at SS Erin Road in Debe.
The report added that a white Toyota Fielder driven by an 18-year-old man from Soledad Road in Claxton Bay turned into the car park and collided with Bhagoutie.
On impact, Bhagoutie fell to the ground.
An ambulance took him o the San Fernando General Hospital.
However, he died at around 3 am on Saturday.
Cpl St John and PC Hanuman of the Southern Division visited the scene and interviewed several people.
Cpl St John is leading investigations.
