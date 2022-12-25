Man, 77, beaten, robbed in San Fernando

San Fernando CID police are investigating a report of a robbery with violence against a 77-year-old man before dawn on Saturday.

A police report said James Darius of Union Hall was waiting for a taxi on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, where a woman approached him at 3.30 am. The unknown woman offered to accompany him to buy a drink.

They left together and, on reaching Lord Street, two men approached Darius.

The men dealt him several blows and robbed him of $800 before running off.

Police were called, and PCs Ramsubhag and Caberra took Darius to the San Fernando General Hospital.

No one has been arrested, and WPC Sheppard is leading investigations.