Leah de Freitas, 11, wants another chance in Trinidad and Tobago colours

Leah De Freitas gets set to ride as part of her training as a triathlon athlete. - AYANNA KINSALE

LEAH De Freitas was proud to represent TT in 2022. The 11-year-old who competes in triathlon and aquathlon, wants to continue swimming, riding and running for TT.

In triathlon children like Leah must swim, ride a bicycle and run. In aquathlon, participants swim and run.

Leah, a standard five student at Dunross Preparatory School, is preparing to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) next year. She still finds the time to train with many clubs to improve as an athlete.

Leah is a member of the Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club, Blue Dolphins Swim Club and Richard Jones Racing.

She said getting the chance to compete for TT in November was excellent.

“Competing for TT in Carifta 2022 triathlon and aquathlon in Bermuda (was the best). It was one of the biggest races I have ever done.”

Leah, who lives in Cascade, was glad to be part of the team and wants to wear red, black and white again. “I was proud to be part of the national team and train with my team-mates…I hope to continue competing for TT in the future.”

For two weeks before Carifta, Leah had to practise more than the usual training six days per week. At Carifta in the girls 11-12 age group, Leah came 11th among 14 athletes in the triathlon and eighth out of 12 in the aquathlon.

Leah also won a gold medal in Trinidad. In November she competed in the first leg of the TT Triathlon Federation school series at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva. She won the aquathlon event in her age group.

Leah already has eight years experience in triathlon after being encouraged by her father Kieran.

“I did my first babyathlon at about three years old and have been competing in various races since. My dad introduced me to the sport as he participated in triathlons.”

Leah’s father also helps her believe she can do well. “I get nervous before all events. My Dad talks to me to keep me calm and I also feel better knowing I have competed in many events before. He tells me 'you have trained and you are ready for it.'”

Running is Leah’s strength, but she is trying to be a better cyclist.

“I train in all areas. My bike is my weakest, but I have been working to improve it.”

The parents of triathlon athletes are amazing supporters making a lot of noise when cheering on their children.

Leah said it helps her to do better.

“It gives me confidence and helps me believe in myself.”

Leah is also talented in art and aerial silks – doing acrobatics while hanging from fabric. “My favourite subject is art because I like to colour and draw.”

Leah is also focused on her school work and wants to pass SEA next year for Holy Name Convent, the school her mother Saara attended.

All children are excited for Christmas and so is Leah. “I am looking forward to spending time with my family and a break from school.”