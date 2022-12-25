How we adjust to our troubles

-

Will 2023 be better for this country? It depends on whom you ask. From reading, seeing and listening to what others are saying, it looks like this country now has five different groups of citizens facing the country’s visible problems – be it fear of murders and home invasions, high food prices, endless traffic jams, a disturbing “brain drain,” "don’t care” public agencies, child and gender abuse, suffering of senior citizens, broken roads and drains, even widespread allegations of political corruption and institutional failures. Could things get better? It depends on whom you ask. “It coulda be worse,” some say.

The perception of these troubling problems varies among our citizens. So much so that their reaction to political speeches also varies. Some will just steups, others will have their prejudiced perceptions confirmed.

The PNM talking to a Belmont crowd is different to talking to a Chaguanas West crowd. Or vice versa for the UNC. Hence the political dilemma with places like Tunapuna, St Joseph and Barataria and the suspicions over government housing. As the country’s problems persistently press upon them, citizens seek to adapt in different ways.

Briefly, the first group of citizens, quite large, are those who remain indifferent to what is happening around them. They have grown accustomed. They freeze, quietly minding their “own business.” It reminds me of the elephant, forgetting its own strength, remained quietly chained to a post for many years, upon which the little boy asked his father, “Pa, why doesn’t this strong elephant break loose and get free?” The father replied: “Son, it has gotten accustomed to being tied so.” These citizens tolerate and adjust to suit. They bury their psychological injuries without knowing how or when they will implode. These are the “adapters.”

The second group of citizens feel the pressure but live in hope that things will “get better” and point to “other places which are worse off.” “Coulda be worse,” they say. They console themselves saying the darkest hour is the one just before dawn. These do not get stressed out. In fact, such citizens may well be connected, one way or another, to some of the sources or contributors of the country’s problems. So they conveniently rationalise their position with “false consciousness.” These are the “rationalisers.”

The third group of citizens, quite small, but willing to help others in distress. While angry at infrastructural and socio-economic dysfunctions, they join or form non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with a wide range of charitable and social objectives. Many depend so much on “government help” that they maintain discreet voices and “non-political” postures. Others, more adventurous, mix their social work with political service. All in all, however, their overall purpose makes them “healers.”

The fourth group of citizens quite large, include those who note the visible problems, complain through letters to editors, or radio and television interviews. Many even persist in offering suggestions for relief and improvement. That nobody in authority takes them on doesn’t stop such citizens from continuing to make their voices heard. Some eventually realise that talking and writing in this country are of no practical use. So they form or join political parties or community action groups. Such activities are not only therapeutic but provide meaning and purpose to their lives. Facing entrenched interests, these citizens may or may not reach very far, but they help remind others of the purpose of a democratic society. Their cherished shelters are the media and court. They believe things should get better. They are “civic soldiers,” our “civic conscience.”

The fifth group, increasing in size, are those who became very disenchanted with the political, social and economic state of the country. They believe things will “get worse.” With family, they seek escape to the US, UK or increasingly, to Guyana. These citizens remind us of late Singapore PM Lee Kuan Yew’s description of us having “a carnival mentality.” Or of former Jamaican PM Michael Manley’s note how our “oil money” went permissively wasted “like a dose of salts.” Or more recently of Guyana’s Vice President Bharat Jagdeo’s warning to his citizens that they should not suffer the fate of Trinidad by squandering their new-found oil money.

With such varied perceptions, are we a safe, stable society or just another troubled country in a troubled world?