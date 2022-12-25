Bassarath hopeful for Trinidad, Guyana to host India series in 2023

In this July 24 file photo, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the second ODI match against, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is lined up for its second taste of top-flight T20 International cricket in 2023 as powerhouse India are confirmed to visit the region for a multi-format series.

After the scheduled break for the 2023 IPL (Indian Premier League), India travel to the Caribbean in July to play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has not yet decided on the final venues of these matches but TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath remains hopeful this country would be selected as host for part of the tour.

The Tarouba facility hosted its first T20I in July this year by welcoming India for the first of a five-match series. India won the venue’s debut match by 68 runs and went on to take the series 4-1.

Additionally, on that same tour, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain also hosted three ODIs, in which the visitors romped to a 3-0 series sweep.

Despite past results, Bassarath is optimistic TT would be considered for the tour and also hopes fellow regional member Guyana, who was left out of this year’s India tour, has a chance of also securing matches.

“CWI hasn’t decided as yet where those matches will be played but definitely, and traditionally, TT has been hosting India whenever they come.

“We are hoping that we are going to get some of that and also, we are hoping that Guyana will be given the opportunity to host part of the Indian tour.

“If T20s are awarded to Trinidad, definitely it will be played at the Brian Lara stadium. Right now, we can’t say for 2023 if any ODIs will be played but if any T20s are awarded to Trinidad, that will be the venue,” he said.

Bassarath confirmed that the TTCB is in the process of getting accreditation for ODIs, for the south facility.

“We are aiming to get ODI status at the Lara stadium but that’s a work in progress,” he added.

Bassarath also said the fourth edition of the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast is scheduled to bowl off at the south venue in June 2023. There should also be another edition later on in the year.

The maroon begin the new season with a tour of South Africa, under guidance from interim head coach Andre Coley.

Coley will oversee the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe from January 28 to February 16, as well as the multi-format tour of South Africa, which includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is from February 21 to March 28.