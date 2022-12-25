Baby girl born at San Fernando General Hospital on Xmas Day

Mya Baldeo holds her baby at the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday. Photo courtesy SWRHA

The festive season got more special for a least one woman at the San Fernando General Hospital as she gave birth on Sunday – Christmas Day.

A statement from the corporate communication department of the South-West Regional Health Authority said Mya Baldeo gave birth to a girl at 2.47 am. The newborn weighed 7.3 pounds.

"The SWRHA congratulates the families and continues to invite our valued patients and clients to contact our customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any matter in relation to healthcare," the statement said on Sunday.

No further information was given.