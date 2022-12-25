5 million cigarettes, over 5,000 bottles of alcohol seized

The Customs and Excise Division head office at the government campus in Port of Spain. File Photo/Jeff K Mayers

The Customs and Excise Division has announced that is has seized large quantities of alcohol and cigarettes at various locations throughout Trinidad between December 20 and December 23.

The announcement was made in a media release on Friday.

On December 23, Customs officers found 500 cases of the illicit Carnival Red brand and Blue king size cigarettes, and 6000 bottles of Absolut Vodka hidden among household items. The items have a combined street value of approximately $9 million. The find was made after officers and guards got information about a 40-foot container at the container examination station at Point Lisas, Couva.

And at the courier bond in Piarco on December 20, while doing routine examinations, Customs officers found four kilograms of marijuana hidden in a portable speaker box. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $1.2 million.