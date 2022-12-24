US Embassy, IATF cops spread Xmas cheer to Laventille children

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond, left, and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds look at children playing on a bouncy castle during the seventh annual Christmas on the Hill, Christmas treat for children at Sogren Trace, Laventille, on Friday. - Shane Superville

ONE THOUSAND children from Laventille received 1,000 Christmas presents courtesy the US government, as they were treated to an afternoon of music, snacks and excitement at the seventh annual Christmas on the Hill, Christmas treat, at Sogren Trace, Laventille on Friday.

The event was a joint initiative between the US Embassy and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Hearts and Mind programme and the Gang Reduction and Community Project (GRACE) aimed at fostering greater ties between the police and the community while strengthening the community spirit.

From as early as 1 pm, parents and children poured into the Sogren Trace recreational grounds where the event was held eager for the party to begin.

Speaking at the launch of the event recently appointed US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond said she was pleased that one of her first engagements in TT was in Laventille, noting her respect and appreciation for the community's culture and history.

She said the US government has always been supportive of different community outreach programmes and was proud to continue those initiatives during her tenure.

"I love this event, because I love children and I just love to see the joy on their faces and the 1,000 gifts for the 1,000 children here came through the generousity of the American people through the US-funded project grace which provided all the gifts here today.

"All the kids here today are members of the local police clubs which are part of the GRACE project, which works to enhance community safety by strengthening the ties between local police and the communities in which they serve, after all community policing is about building trusting relationships which are essential to fighting crime and violence this is about getting at the root causes of crime and violence.

"We are proud of our long-term collaboration with the TTPS but today we are here and it's about the spirit of the holidays and the beuatiful children of Laventille and spreading joy and cheer."

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher, during her remarks, thanked the US Embassy for their involvement and enthusiasm in supporting the work of the police and outlined the importance of such activities in building stronger ties with the communities they serve.

She said while Laventille faces certain challenges with crime, the happiness shown by the children at the event gave hope that communities affected by crime and violence could be repaired.

"Many years ago we could have said this community was beyond hope, beyond care. But we believed that, though the situation seemed dire at the time, we chose to look forward.

"We chose not to look at the problem and throw our hands in the air in despair, we chose to not only find a solution but we also knew we were the solution.

"We knew that days like these were possible, where young people of the community of Laventille, east Port of Spain and environs could play together side by side, breaking the borderlines.

"Through the Hearts and Minds initiative we have seen change, we have seen young people holding on to hope and change."

National Security Minister and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds also spoke at the event and lauded the police and the US Embassy for their efforts in building more resilient communities.

During the event children were treated to snacks and soft drinks as others passed the time on bouncy castles, swing sets and horse rides from the police Mounted Branch.

The children also received gifts from Santa Claus who arrived on a police pick-up truck and were entertained by soca artiste Nailah Blackman.