The best gift at Christmas

THE EDITOR: I have had some great gifts in my time.

For instance, loving grandparents, nuturing parents, a brilliant sister, a competent wife, a medical doctor for my daughter, fantastic aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.

One of my earlier gifts is my brothers at Naparima College, San Fernando. I was given this gift in September 1974.

This gift is still brand new, strong and efficient. The only change is the hair colour and the hairline.

I still see my brothers regularly. We dine together and can afford any menu now.

The person or people who put this team together, take a bow, you did well.

I will say my brothers at Naps is one of the greatest gifts I have received. We may have different mothers but we have the same strong father.

Thanks for this gift of eternal brotherhood.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town