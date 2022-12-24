Papa Yo! Submissions open for Folklore Film Fest

A Best Village groups performs at the Camp Folklore event of the 2022 Film and Folklore Festival (FFF) at Sandy Hill Nature Park and Terrace, Freeport. The festival celebrated TT's 60th Independence anniversary with the theme, 1962 Strength in Stories. -

The Film and Folklore Festival (FFF) be celebrating its fifth year in 2023 with the theme

Papa Yo!

Papa Yo is patois/creole/kweyol for "Look Ting" and the theme was chosen to honour and celebrate Trinidad and Tobago's heritage.

FFF is inviting the public to start the Easter vacation with FFF5 as this edition of the festival will take place from March 31-April 2, 2023 for three days full of fun and exciting activities for the whole family, a media release said.

Submissions are also now open to both local and international filmmakers who would like to see their content featured in the festival. The content must fit the essence of the festival (material that is culturally grounded in folklore, folktales or superstitious narratives in terms of themes, concepts, storylines and imagery), the release said.

And as is customary, the FFF has issued a challenge to all budding and seasoned filmmakers to take part in the Papa Yo! 1-Minute Competition. This competition is the fifth initiative of the Movies n’ Makers Club of the FFF and is meant to showcase creativity from an audio-visual perspective. TT citizens are invited to create a film that captures their imagination while encompassing a patois/creole/kweyol word or theme. The film can focus on any cultural, traditional, personal, or historical scenario in TT. The submitted one-minute short film can be animated or live-action – funny or serious. The shortlisted films will be featured on the Film and Folklore social platforms and showcased during the festival. There are also some fantastic prizes to be won.

Donelle Wills, festival manager said, “Five is a magical number and this year, we are bringing families together with the magic of our culture and stories at FF5: Papa Yo! When the school term ends, and before camp begins, we invite the entire family to start the Easter vacation with us as we host fun, family activities including kite flying, folklore stories, games, and so much more... And of course, let's not forget the films!”

Deadline dates are as follows:

Papa Yo! 1-Minute Competition – March 5, 2023

Festival Film Submissions:

Early Bird – January 5, 2023

Regular – February 5, 2023

To submit a film for the festival, or for more details on the Papa Yo! 1-Minute Competition, visit www.filmfolklorefestival.com or visit FFF on Facebook and Instagram @filmfolklorefestival.