Opposition Leader: Government has abandoned many this Christmas

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo

Government must step up and keep citizens safe, saying it has abandoned many especially in this Christmas season, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in her holiday message.

“Today, the hardship and pain of many of our citizens are evident, with devastating stories being reported in the media. What is needed is for the government to step up and do its job of protecting and providing for its citizens,” she said. “I find it unfortunate, disappointing and contradictory to the spirit of the Christmas season that those in authority have abandoned so many at this time of rising cost of living and out of control crime. Christmas must be a renewal for us all. I call on those in authority to stand up and serve our citizens.”

She also used the opportunity to remind everyone “that the season is more than just the festive lights, gifts, food and pageantry.”

She said she often looked forward to Christmas as she and her team engage in. She said this week members of her Siparia constituency distributed toys, gifts and relief for those in need just like they did this week.

She said Christmas is filled with inspiration and enrichment which can be a guide all despite our faiths.

“We must find comfort that despite how turbulent times can be, despite how uncertain events can seem, God will always make a way for His children to fulfil their purpose.”

Persad-Bissessar added that Christmas serves as a reminder of God’s promise to always be with, guide and love humankind by giving His son on this day.

She was referring to the story of Joseph and Mary not being able to find a room at an inn, but were given the manger that was visited by shepherds and the three Wise Men.

Persad-Bissessar said, “Christmas at every angle offers us hope and enlightenment which we so need as a nation right now. Just as an Angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph warning of Herod's threat to baby Jesus, so too, we as a nation must find hope that whatever dangers, whatever threats face us, persistent prayer and faith in the Lord will lead us to safety.”

She added, “I urge all of you as well to look out for each other this Christmas season. Even if you cannot give financially, a kind word or a helping hand may be what is needed and welcomed.”