Messi is not the greatest

THE EDITOR: Congratulations and well done to the people of Qatar for hosting a great World Cup.

The final was arguably the best game of football I have ever seen. It involved the showdown of the maestro, Lionel Messi, versus the rising star, Mbappe.

As a neutral, I believe it was fitting that Messi signed off his playing days for country with the biggest prize in football. However, though Messi is undoubtedly the great footballer of this era, and is among the greats, I don’t believe he is the greatest of all time, the GOAT.

Before him there were guys like Zidane, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario and Maradona, all of whom have been in World Cup winning teams. Then again Pele, who most pundits regard as the GOAT, and rightfully so, was a World Cup winner three times and he played alongside another Brazilian legend, Garrincha, at some point.

Based on information, accessible videos and so forth, I am comfortable with Pele being the GOAT of football, though before I thought it was Maradona.

Congratulations to Argentina, well done to France, Croatia and Morocco too.

Who knows, if Mbappe wins another World Cup or two, maybe he will be in the GOAT conversation. After all, he can play at least three more World Cups once fit.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas