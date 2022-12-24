Lucknow Super Giants claim Pooran for record fee US$1.93M

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot through the leg side during his innings of 46 against the United Arab Emirates in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia on October 10. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive wicketkeeper, and West Indian, in IPL (Indian Premier League) auction history when he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record US$1.93 million on Friday.

At the mini-auction, which took place in Kochi, Pooran was well sought after as top-flight teams Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants all placed huge bids on the ex-West Indies white-ball skipper.

Pooran’s 2022 IPL outfit, Sunrisers Hyderabad, released the player after just one season, in which he scored 306 runs from 14 matches. He has also played with the Punjab Kings.

Over his four IPL seasons, Pooran averaged 26.06 with a strike rate of 151.24.

Pooran will play alongside fellow West Indians Romario Shepherd (Guyana), who also bought by the club at Friday’s auction, and Kyle Mayers (Barbados), who was retained.

However, despite Pooran’s record-breaking buy as a West Indian player, England all-rounder Sam Curran was sold for a record price of US$2.2 million to Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals all got involved in the bidding for Curran, forcing the price up, before Punjab won out.

Curran was outstanding in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets – including 3-12 against Pakistan in the final, for the eventual champions England.

Additionally, TT left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will make his IPL debut for the 2023 edition as he was snapped up in the second round by Sunrisers Hyderabad for just over US$120,000.

Hosein, 29, is the only West Indian player on the team’s player list but he will be joined by global legend and countryman Brian Lara, who was appointed coach of the franchise in September.

Hosein is currently playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. On Thursday, he played an instrumental role in his team’s four-wicket win over Brisbane Heat by taking 3/26 from four overs and scoring 30 runs (two fours, two sixes) from 19 balls.

Attempts to reach Hosein on Friday for a comment on his debut IPL pick were futile.

TT’s Sunil Narine and Jamaica’s Andre Russell were retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Guyana’s Shimron Hetmyer was also retained by Rajasthan Royals while Jason Holder was bought by the franchise for US$390k.

Jamaican Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals) and Antiguan fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) were retained by their respective teams while another Jamaican Odean Smith, was bought by the latter team for just under US$34k.

Two noteworthy omissions from IPL player lists for the 2023 season are former players turned coaches, TT’s Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) and Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings).

In November, Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL as a player, after 11 years, and was appointed the franchise’s batting coach.

A few days later, in early December, Bravo also retired from his IPL playing career to take up the role as CSK’s bowling coach.

For Mumbai Indians and CSK, Pollard and Bravo are the only West Indians on each team.