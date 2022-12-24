Hinds' about-turn: I feel I have the public's support

HORSING AROUND: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Richard Roberts, nine, sit on police horse Ichabod during the Christmas on the Hill Christmas treat for children in Laventille on Friday. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE -

IN AN apparent about-turn, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds is now saying he feels he has the support of the citizenry in his and the protective service's fight against crime.

During the official handing-over ceremony of policies from the Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP) on Monday, Hinds said if he and arms of the protective services received full support from society, in the fight against crime, much more could be achieved.

"It would be nice if I ever felt I had the full weight of the society behind me (as I am) leading all of the organisations of national security in our collective fight as a nation, because after all, it's you who elected me and it's you who pay me," Hinds said on Monday.

His stance attracted criticism from the public and the Opposition who accused Hinds of being out of touch with the reality of crime and called for his resignation.

However, Hinds said on Friday that he feels he has the public's backing and clarified that his earlier remarks were made in reference to a lack of support from the Opposition in Parliament when it came to crime-fighting laws.

Speaking during the Christmas on the Hill, Christmas treat at Sogren Trace, Laventille, Hinds said he felt he had the public's support but was mindful of the fact that criminals want the authorities to fail.

"What I do know is that there are people in Trinidad and Tobago including the criminal community who do not wish us to solve the crimes, to detect it, to put them in the jail and to seize their property in accordance with the laws and Constitution.

"Yes I do (have the population's support), I do. I know there are people engaged in criminal activity of all descriptions, who do not want us to succeed and I was making reference (last Monday) to support in the Parliament in particular, I would like to see more support at a governmental level, at a central government level in terms of our relationship in the Parliament. I would like to see more support.

"In other words essentially I am saying we, those who love Trinidad and Tobago and who want to see us grow and benefit, we should team up, more united and stronger in the fight against crime."

Responding to calls for him to step down as National Security Minister, Hinds said he was confident that he was executing his mandate and responsibilities as intended.

Earlier this week, UNC MP Dinesh Rambally and attorney Sean Sobers questioned whether the official murder toll was being manipulated and asked whether TT had already surpassed 600 murders for 2022.

Hinds responded on Friday by saying he relies on data compiled by the police.

"Speaking officially as the minister, I rely on data I receive from from the TTPS which is the only organisation under the law with responsibility to manage the crime situation including murders.

"So if I am to hear from the Commissioner of Police as I do and then hear from the chatter and the chatterboxes, I will rely on the Police Commissioner's word as I do."