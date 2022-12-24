Griffith supports call for citizens to commit to justice

File photo: Former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

In his Christmas message, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith supported Archbishop Jason Gordon’s call for all citizens to commit to justice. Gordon also reminded people that corruption and difficulty in conducting business damage the country.

Griffith said some of the other comments Gordon made at the Transparency Institute of TT 's annual general meeting on Thursday, about the Minister of National Security and the Prime Minister pertaining to crime differed from his views.

He said, “Whilst Keith Rowley, Fitzgerald Hinds and McDonald Jacob can’t be blamed for crime, no single person or office-holder should, it is much more their responsibility to address the crime situation than any of the other citizens in our country. Logically speaking, they have billions of dollars in resources at their disposal, and have powers bestowed on to them that the average citizen does not have.”

He said as a former police commissioner and minister of national security he knew the responsibility he took on, accepted the call to service and worked 18-hour days to serve the public.

Griffith said the Archbishop's comments “crystallised the direction” of his message which is a special time for Catholics, the Christian community and everyone else.

He said this is because “it reminds us all of why leadership matters, and why it is important for the right people, who embody strength and a deep desire for justice; that word again, to be placed in positions to lead.”

Griffith added that he has the greatest respect for Gordon and has sought his counsel many times.

“This is why I know his message wasn’t about being political or about defending those charged with the responsibility to provide safety and security to citizens, our most basic human right. It was about reminding us not to stone or crucify, but rather to be united in purpose, something which I know most citizens also hold dear to their heart.”

Griffith said, “On behalf of myself, my family, and my NTA family, I want to urge every citizen to pray, join that prayer with good and righteous actions, and to know that even as we face what appears to be our darkest hour, God always has a plan, and Good will always overcome evil.”