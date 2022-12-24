Former NGC president Indar Maharaj dies

Former NGC president and WASA chairmanIndar Maharaj.

Indar Maharaj, former president of National Gas Company (NGC), died on Tuesday. He was 63. His funeral service was held on Saturday at 9.30 am at 48 Joyce Road, Chaguanas.

He was then taken to the Waterloo Cremation Site for 1 pm.

Maharaj served as a plant manager at Farmland Misschem/Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd, chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and president of NGC.

Though he held many titles, his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was also described as a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. Maharaj was also called “an engineer at heart who lived his life to the fullest with courage, resilience and few regrets.”

The board of directors at the Energy Chamber also extended its sincerest condolences to the family and colleagues of Maharaj in a release.

It said, “Mr Maharaj held several leadership roles in the energy sector including the NGC of TT where he was a former president. He was also a plant manager at Point Lisas Nitrogen (PLNL)."

PLNL also issued a statement of condolences, saying Maharaj was with the company from 1996 to 2012 where he had several positions including technical services manager, operations manager and plant manager. "Indar Maharaj will always be remembered for his outstanding service."