Despite rising murder toll – Hinds: Crime detection rate improving

File photo: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says while the number of murders for the year is something nobody wants, he is confident the various arms of the protective services have been working to manage the crime situation.

As of Friday afternoon the murder toll for the year was 590, the highest recorded toll in TT's history.

Speaking with reporters during the Christmas on the Hill, Christmas treat at Sogren Trace, Laventille, Hinds described the murder toll as "horrible" and lamented the rising figure.

He added that the majority of murders were committed by citizens against other citizens.

"A couple of days ago someone sent me a WhatsApp message saying 'Oh my God you mean we are losing 600 citizens for the year?' and I replied, 'Yes unfortunately.' But who is doing that?

"It is we the citizens for the most part who are doing that, it is very sad but it's the reality for the time being and I continue to work with the police service because murder is a crime.

"The police statistics show that all other serious crimes are showing a downward trends, but murders, murders, murders, it's very horrible, very serious."

He said despite the challenges faced, efforts were being made to better manage the situation and added that various programmes and units in the Police Service have contributed to an improved crime detection rate.

"You would see the other day that there was the murder of a woman and a child in a car some place where they shot up the car and as they were escaping the scene, because of the strategic direct active patrol systems that are in place now, police were able to intercept the suspects.

"And there was another murder which took place within the last few days, I do not want to comment too much on it, but the police reported to me this morning when I enquired, they were making great headway in solving it.

"Apart from that I am aware of the presence of the Cold Cases Unit and I read statistics in the Parliament recently where they are improving in solving even old and cold cases, so I am seeing very positive signs," Hinds said.