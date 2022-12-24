Chief Sec tells Duke: 'Ask your relative for THA project details'

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during his budget presentation at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough in June. FILE PHOTO -

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine has advised Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) assemblyman Watson Duke that he can get additional information on a Tobago House of Assembly (THA) project in Roxborough/Argyle from his relative, who is the contractor.

Augustine was responding to questions from Duke during a plenary sitting on Thursday at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

Duke, who had a testy exchange with Presiding Officer Abby Taylor over speaking time, asked Augustine about THA projects in his Roxborough/Argyle electoral district. Duke has accused Augustine of making his constituents suffer since their public feud in September, which led to Augustine and 12 other assemblymen withdrawing from the PDP.

Duke said on Thursday, "Please provide the list of jobs that are currently taking place within the Roxborough/Argyle district; the number of positions for each project; and the number of persons within the district that are working on those projects."

Augustine replied, "There are three major projects undertaken within the Roxborough/Argyle district, one of which is complete and two are ongoing.

"The Roxborough revetment project, a total of 16 persons were employed – ten drivers, five signage (fabrication and installation), one security. Then there is the pool at Kendall which I'm sure the member opposite is familiar, given that his (relative) is the contractor there. At that project, there are 14 persons from Roxborough/ Argle employed.

"And with the current project on the Lammy road to Argyle waterfall, 30 of the 53 persons employed on that project are from Roxborough/Argyle."

Augustine later clarified that all 16 workers on the revetment project were from Roxborough/Argyle, but he was unable to give additional information on the full workforce in Kendall and the positions employed in the other projects.

"Madam Presiding Officer, unfortunately, that information is not yet forthcoming from those two contractors and I am certain the member opposite will be able to get the number of positions from at least one of those contractors.

Duke replied, "Madam, Presiding Officer, I would like the Chief Secretary to explain to me how I can get the answer from one of those contractors. I would like him to be plain, as he likes to say, 'Lucidly plain,' and not throw conjecture in the House."

Augustine said, "Madam Presiding Officer, with regards to the ongoing works at the pool in Kendall, I am advised that the successful contractor is a relative of the member opposite and I believes he shares a good relations with the relative, so he could get that info."

Augustine went on to give further information, which he had just received, on the project at Lammy road. He said there was a 100 per cent Tobago workforce, 95 per cent equipment owned by Tobagonians, 100 per cent Tobago operators. 33 trucks and operational vehicles all rented locally from Tobago, six light equipment all Tobagonian owned.; $1 million was paid to the quarry, $700,000 in material purchased through Tobago hardwares and suppliers, $5 million to the quarry for asphalt works, and benefits from small businesses in proximity.