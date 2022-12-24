Archim family returns with Trader Jack's

Managing director of Trader Jack's Restaurant, Ryan Achim cuts the ribbon to officially open the newly renovated establishment at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne,Invaders Bay, as fellow directors and family members Sarah Achim, left, Kevin Achim, Wendy Achim and Michael Achim look on. - Overtime Media

Forced to close down their JMalone’s chain of restaurants owing to the global pandemic, the Achim family has recovered and reinvested in the sector and celebrated the grand opening of their newly-renovated Trader Jack’s restaurant in Port of Spain.

Downstairs in Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, the all-new Trader Jack’s restaurant was given a modern look by interior designer Marc Hadeed, while retaining a few useful aesthetics from the original establishment, a media release said.

Managing director Ryan Achim said his family had endured the worst of that time with a determined and optimistic outlook and was now prepared to reclaim success through hard work and strategic investment.

“The challenges presented by the pandemic seemed insurmountable at the time, but now that the dark clouds have gone by and the sun is out and shining brightly again, we are filled with hope and optimism for the future.

“With the Christmas season upon us and Trinidad Carnival fast approaching, we are confident that the industry will regain some momentum and that our loyal customers through the years will return to support us and enjoy the quality dishes, drinks and desserts that we are proud to prepare for their enjoyment and nourishment alike.”

Among the guests at the opening were: Zalayhar Hassanali; deputy general manager –Estates Planning and Business Development, Airports Authority, Emmanuel Baah; director of Multi Cinemas Ltd, Pierpont Scott; account relationship manager, Scotiabank, Neil Selman; wealth management banking, CIBC, Stephanie Sebastian; and Miss World 1986, Giselle Laronde-West, and her husband, MovieTowne’s events and entertainment manager Heathcliff West.

The restaurant is open to the public with indoor and outdoor seating, special reserved tables, and a renovated walk-up takeout/takeaway section.