Accident and emergency open for long weekend

File photo: San Fernando General Hospital. The accident and emergency departments at all hospitals are open over the long Christmas weekend.

The Ministry of Health advised everyone that they can access 24-hour care at the accident and emergency departments of the general hospitals and district facilities during the Christmas and Boxing Day long weekend. But health centres will be closed on both public holidays.

The ministry reminded everyone to celebrate responsibly and encouraged people with pre-existing chronic diseases – hypertension and diabetes to reduce their intake of salt and sugary drinks to avoid developing complications. It also asked people to make healthier choices when celebrating by including fruits and vegetables in their meals, to consume alcohol in moderation, and to practice proper hygiene and food safety when preparing, cooking, storing or buying food.

As for immunocompromised people, the Health Ministry encouraged them to wear their masks at large gatherings to avoid contracting covid19 or influenza.