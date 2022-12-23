Two eyesores in the capital

THE EDITOR: There is a new La Basse/Beetham dump on the corner of Belmont Circular Road and Queen's Park North. Growing in size and an eyesore personified. Does anyone care or even notice this disgusting sight?

Also, the deplorable state of the two statues and pond in the Botanic Gardens is disgraceful. No one as yet knows what they depict, but be that as it may there is no excuse for them being covered in black moss.

This is what tourists see when they are driven around the Savannah. The authorities should bow their heads in shame.

I guess there is nothing else to do but continue writing letters in the hope that the powers that be might eventually act.

J KNAGGS

St Ann's