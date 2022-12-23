Suicide suspected as man found dead in hotel

A 42-YEAR-OLD man was found dead in a hotel room in Golconda on Wednesday.

According to police, Patrick Budd is believed to have ended his own life. He lived at Ragoonath Street, Kelly Village, Caroni.

Budd checked into the V Plaza Hotel on Tuesday at midnight.

At around 12.18 pm on Wednesday, when the hotel's manager, identified by police as Mr Wang, went to check on Budd, he used a spare key to enter the room after getting no response when he knocked on the door.

Police said Budd was seen lying motionless on his back on the bed. He was wearing a blue patterned shirt, blue long jeans and a pair of black and blue shoes. A report was made to the San Fernando Police Station.

PCs Ramsubhag and Cabrera visited the scene together with the manager who pointed out a white bottle on a table in the room.

The bottle, which is believed to contain a poisonous substance, has been sent to the Forensic Science Centre for tests. Also found at the scene were a bottle of water and a Lucozade. Budd's body was taken to the San Fernando Mortuary.

Acting Cpl Sookdeo and PC Rambarran of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Division (CID) subsequently visited the hotel and spoke to several people.

When Newsday visited the hotel on Friday, an employee contacted the manager by phone but Mr Wang declined to comment.

Budd was reportedly being sought by the police for questioning surrounding the murder of Reena Ragoonath-Charles on December 18.

Ragoonath-Charles, 43, was found dead at her home in South Bank Road, Kelly Village, Caroni. Police investigations into this matter are ongoing.