St Benedict's into KFC Goodwill Football final on Friday

SECONDARY Schools Football Association (SSFL) champions St Benedict’s College advanced to Friday’s KFC Goodwill Series Football Championship final after ousting defending champions Annai Secondary 2-1 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

At the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue in Guyana, the La Romaine Lions roared back from a 20th-minute goal, courtesy of Annai’s Davev Jacobus, to seal a title shot.

Goals from St Benedict’s Jerrel Griffith in the 39th minute and another from Raheem Nelson in the 80th affirmed victory for the 2022 SSFL winners.

St Benedict’s will battle DC Caesar Fox for the 2022 trophy in Friday’s final.