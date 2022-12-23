Social Development Ministry discusses data sharing with NIB

Donna Cox -

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services met with representatives from the National Insurance Board of TT (NIBTT) to discuss data sharing and new service delivery models. The meeting was held earlier on Thursday at the ministry’s head office, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

The ministry said in a release that it used the opportunity to provide details of its information system, OPAX.

It said the ministry had recognised that some existing and prospective clients were not forthright when applying for social grants, so there was a need for an “all of government” approach to ensure that focus was placed on them.

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said, “Stronger collaboration and data sharing are key ingredients to transforming the ministry’s service delivery model. This will also help ensure that the ministry’s social grants targets those who are truly in need, as it will assist with ensuring that persons meet the eligibility criteria.”

She also expressed her interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NIB to make procedures easier for clients.

Permanent secretary Jacqueline then spoke on the issue of fraudulent cheques.

“Fraudulent cheques have been building up to a sizeable amount. The ministry is working diligently towards dealing with the issue, and getting persons to switch to the direct deposit system. We have engaged several stakeholders, such as the Central Bank of TT to explore cashless alternative ways of paying clients.”

Brandon Nelson chief operating officer of corporate services of NIB agreed that direct deposit would be easier for both parties. He said the more people on direct deposit could bring “a lot of value to the ministry.”

Nelson said NIB was also willing to collaborate on an information communication technology process and data sharing.