Shot dog dies at Mt Hope veterinary clinic

Police place a dog wounded during a shooting incident at Streatham Lodge Cemetery, Tunapuna, in a van to be taken for treatment on Thursday. The dog was ethuanised at the veterinary clinic, Eric Williams Medical Sciences, Complex, Mt Hope. - ROGER JACOB

A stray dog that was shot during an attack at the Streatham Lodge Cemetery, Tunapuna, on Thursday morning has died.

During the attack 22-year-old Justin Glasgow was killed.

The dog was taken by officers from the Tunapuna Municipal Police to the veterinary clinic at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Sources said veterinarians tried to treat the dog which was in "bad shape" and lost a lot of blood owing to the severity of the wounds.

Newsday was also told the dog was in a lot of pain and was "humanely euthanised" on Thursday evening.

Glasgow's body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday where it was swabbed and samples taken for covid19 testing.

An autopsy is expected to be completed next week.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.