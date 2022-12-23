Retrench Village man dies after altercation

The San Fernando General Hospital.

A 60-YEAR-OLD man from Retrench Village, San Fernando has died following an altercation with another person on Thursday.

According to police sources, the death has not yet been deemed a murder as investigators have to await the outcome of an autopsy.

Police said Namraj Basdeo was at his home when he got into an altercation with another person, during which, Basdeo was allegedly choked.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he later died.

Basdeo's house was locked up when Newsday went to Retrench Village on Friday. One of his relatives, Surendra Balliram, who lives nearby, was in shock over his death. Balliram said he had no idea what had happened.

"When I went to see, I saw him lying down on the ground," Balliram said. Police officers were on the scene at the time.

Balliram said Basdeo worked with him by two burger carts which he (Balliram) and another relative operated.

"Last night, we worked and came home together." Before that, he said, Basdeo was a construction worker.

Balliram was unaware of any problems that Basdeo had with anyone. Police investigations are continuing.