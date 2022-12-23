Pooran sold to Lucknow Super Giants for record fee

In this October 10 file photo, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot through the leg side during his innings of 46 against the United Arab Emirates in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES -

EX-WEST Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a record US$1.93 million in the 2023 IPL (Indian Premier League) Draft on Friday; the highest price ever paid for a specialist batsman in the competition.

Pooran landed the record deal after he was, along with New Zealand's Kane Williamson, among 12 players let go by Sunrisers Hyderabad after the 2022 IPL. Williamson joins Gujarat Titans for the new season.

Additionally, Pooran’s WI and TT Red Force teammate Akeal Hosein was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Fellow West Indian all-rounders Jason Holder and Odean Smith went to Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans respectively.

However, England all-rounder Sam Curran was sold for a record price of US$2.2 million to Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals all got involved in the bidding for Curran, forcing the price up, before Punjab won out.

Curran was outstanding in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets – including 3-12 against Pakistan in the final, for the eventual champions England.