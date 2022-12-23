No gifts yet from political Santa

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Political Santa Claus is holding on to his gifts until general election 2025. Presents, like easy money, will never spoil. And who are the political children in line? The usual incumbent PNM? The sitting opposition UNC? More political parties?

I am not naming names but the entire country is watching to see if the waste-of-space third political parties can hope to get big boxed presents in 2025.

Let us all face the truth. The over-the-top murders are now being used as political cannon fodder.

Like I said, no name-calling. But we have two trade union leaders, both no strangers to TT social media. The younger of the two is slicing and dicing up political Tobago. The elder union fellow is still ambulance-chasing every political story – from the closure of Petrotrin to the unfortunate accidental deaths of four citizens in a pipeline last February.

Then we have two former holders of important political posts in the UNC with their own parties. One fellow was high in the ambassadorial category and the other in security. The latter appears convinced that he is solid A-plus material regarding policing the nation. Some citizens love him big time and the others feel he may have talked himself into a political corner lined with guns.

TT political Santa is very aware that anything the sitting Prime Minister or the Minister of National Security might say can be regurgitated to suit whichever earphones one might carry. Love and hate carry the same number of letters.

And, anyway, prime minister and national security positions come with engraved notices reading – if you cannot take the heat, get out of the kitchen.

May all citizens remain cheerful this post-covid19 Christmas. Carnival is almost sold out and all bars and restaurants made serious money during the FIFA World Cup.

The political presents will be given out in 2025, not before. So do not bother to ask.

Merry Christmas to all citizens. A Happy New Year is predicted in the cards.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin