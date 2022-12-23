Ministry investigating sexual assault at private school

Image representing child abuse. Photo source: echopress.com

THE Education Ministry is part of a team investigating incidents of sexual assault of students by a security guard and a teacher at a private school.

On Wednesday, police said a 46-year-old female teacher and 35-year-old security guard were denied bail for charges of sexual penetration and trafficking a minor for sexual exploitation.

The teacher was additionally charged with two counts of sexual penetration at a school, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of trafficking a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of sexual penetration at a house in east Trinidad.

Reports alleged that the teacher sexually penetrated the students on the school’s compound and assaulted them in Malabar with the security guard.

An Education Ministry official who sought anonymity told Newsday the ministry is involved in the investigation through its school supervision division. A report will then be compiled and sent to the ministry’s head office.The official could not say whether the school is registered.