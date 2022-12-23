Man, 82, dies after trying to hang Xmas decorations

An elderly man has died after he fell from the top of his Piarco garage while trying to hang Christmas decorations on Thursday morning.

Police said Megnath Maharaj, 82, was climbing a step ladder to hang the decorations on the garage when he fell backwards hitting the back of his head.

Investigators said Maharaj fell from a height of about six feet.

Relatives saw the fall and called an ambulance which took Maharaj to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead at 12.55 pm.

Piarco police are continuing enquiries.