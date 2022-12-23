Just a perspective, Rushton

Dr Errol Benjamin -

THE EDITOR: Jensen Rushton, in a letter in the December 16 Newsday, headlined “Benjamin fails to follow his own principles" as writer of a textbook on critical thinking, has responded to my December 12 article entitled “A literate population.”

First let me state that the theme of my article, which was that governmental complacency about severely diminished admissions at our tertiary-level institutions may be interpreted as an unspoken political motive of keeping the nation in a state of simple-mindedness, illiteracy if you will, to avoid interrogation at the polls and so ensure its political longevity, was not stated as “a fact” but merely as a “perspective” on the issue.

That's one way of looking at it, with which one can agree, disagree or modify to the extent seen fit, and this is in fact the essence of critical thinking.

One may see the problem as a matter of incompetence in the leadership or lack of political will, but such varied responses contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the issue and avoiding the one-dimensional, which is, in fact, what critical thinking is all about.

Now to the specific criticisms in the letter.

Rushton focuses on the word “literacy” and its possible misuse, pointing to its dictionary meaning of "being able to read and write," but there are other meanings such as “the ability to use language proficiently” (Collins Concise) and “competence or knowledge in a specified area” (Oxford), suggesting that the meaning of the word can be extended from its limited interpretation of being able to read and write into the domain of knowledge and intelligence, even to its use as a metaphor for the latter.

But if even the meaning remains in the limited context of being able to “read and write," the continuing engagement with these skills can only usher those so involved onto a path of intelligence away from the simple-mindedness which asks no questions of politicians and so ensures their longevity.

Rushton then focuses on the word “cognitive” as being based merely on IQ, which, according to Collins Concise, is a mathematical computation based on relationship between mental age and chronological age. But cognitive capacity cannot be so limited as a concept and, like literacy, has to do with the “process of acquiring knowledge and understanding thought and experience” (Oxford), which are ingredients of the process of being educated.

It is in fact a broad-based intellectual capacity arising from a variety of inputs into one’s mental development, of which politicians are wary for it means questions on their stewardship.

As to the comment that “interrogating leadership has to do with character, not education,” the dichotomy seems misplaced, for it is through education that one develops the skills of critical interrogation in making intelligent choices about leadership in the politics and this without bias, which has to with character.

Finally, Rushton’s comment that an “electorate can only choose effective leaders if the political system and culture facilitate such individuals, which ours certainly does not,” falls directly in line with the theme of my letter – that it is only through a “literate" population, in the broader sense of the term, that we can counter our current political and cultural system of choosing our leaders by race and ethnicity rather than by competence.

But I thank Rushton for his interest in the article for it was my profound hope that by offering a perspective as a possible explanation for the neglect in our education system – manifested in so many ways, as with the reduced enrolment, neglect of school infrastructure, complacency about serious school disciplinary problems, et al – it would raise some eyebrows about whether such has to do with the politics and the continuing scourge of retaining office ad infinitum although the country continues to go down the drain.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

via e-mail