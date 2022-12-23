Gonzales: More amphibious vehicles for T&TEC soon

File photo/Roger Jacob

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has said that, "in the next year or two," the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) will get more amphibious vehicles to assist with disaster relief.

He announced this on Thursday at T&TEC's El Socorro training facility.

The commission currently has one, which was used in November to be able to disconnect power lines that could become hazardous given the high level of floodwater.

Gonzales said, "If emergencies occur in north, south, central or Tobago, the commission would be able to respond simultaneously to all of the emergencies.

"We have to do that. We have to invest.

"We have to continue to find the financial resources to invest in the infrastructure."

He said the utility sector is under strain owing to extreme, adverse weather conditions.

He praised T&TEC workers for "braving flood to venture into very difficult circumstances and conditions to restore supply."

He said this year has been a challenging one for the commission, which is why there must be a change in the way it operates, organises and manages things "if it wants to remain relevant.

"And that's the reality. And the question, therefore, that each and every one needs to ask themselves is whether we are prepared for the changes that must come."

He said he has faith in the commission.