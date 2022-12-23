Family of 21 homeless for Christmas

Fire destroyed a family's home in Mt St George on Tuesday night. - Photo by David Reid

THERE will be nothing under the Christmas tree for nine children on Christmas Day, after their family home was gutted by fire on Tuesday night in Mt St George. Fortunately, despite the house having 21 occupants, nobody was injured.

A relative, who did not want to be identified, told Newsday she was the only person in the house when the fire broke out at approximately 9pm. She said she was in her bed when she heard a strange noise, which she ignored.

She later heard an explosion and went outside, where she saw the meter box sparking and the bedroom on the right on fire. She began screaming for help.

Neighbours called fire services and tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire using a garden hose. A fire appliance arrived almost 30 minutes later.

Home-owner Myrna Greig, 63, told Newsday, “I was by my brother all day, which is walking distance from home, so when I came down, I went straight into town. While I was in town, my daughter-in-law and them called me frantic to see if I was home sleeping and I told them no.

"That is when they said, ‘But mummy, the house of fire.’”

She said she returned home in shock to see the entire house engulfed in flames.

She said her family lost everything – schoolbooks and supplies, appliances and other items, while downstairs remains waterlogged.

“I was shocked; everything upstairs was damaged, nothing was saved upstairs.”

She said she remains grateful that her family was safe.

“I thank God that we still have life – no life was lost or nothing. Everybody is safe, I mean, you’ll still feel sad especially knowing that everything that you had – your clothes, documents and so – they’re all lost.”

She said although she is awaiting the report from the fire services, she said she has been in contact with the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and the National Commission for Self Help. She said in the interim, the entire family is staying with family members within the village.

Electoral representative Megan Morrison described the incident as “nothing short of heart-breaking.”

She added, “This incident has affected the entire community – especially at this time of year, it’s even more heart-breaking. The entire community is willing to chip in to give some assistance to this very large family who are even more disheartened at this time of year.”

She said she visited the family, and some immediate assistance was given in the form of food.

“This family will get further help from the divisions. My colleagues and I would come together and see what each division can offer to help this affected family. The Division of Education, Research and Technology will take care of the needs of the children where school items, schoolbooks and uniforms are concerned and as we know school is due to reopen shortly...

She added: “There will be some contributions from the Division of Settlements, the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Public Utilities and maybe even the Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport.

"But whatever facility there is available in the system, this family will be able to partake. The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection will play a key role in the alleviation of some of the plights of this particular family.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also visited the family and provided a food hamper as well as some words of advice.