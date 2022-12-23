Drowned woman's body found days after disappearance

File photo/Ayanna Kisnale

Three days after she was reportedly swept away by strong currents at Tyrico Bay, the body of 18-year-old Jada Nathalia Wilson was found on Friday morning.

Police said officers of the police Air Support Unit and the Coastal Patrol Unit received information that a person was found in the water at around 7.27 am.

Police visited the scene and found Wilson's body floating face down 500 feet away from the second lifeguard tower to the west of Maracas Bay.

Police were able to tie a rope to the body and towed it to the Maracas Bay lifeguard headquarters.

Investigators said Wilson's body was positively identified by relatives by the clothing and tattoos.