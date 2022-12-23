Can't get my money sent to me

THE EDITOR: The Newsday recently printed a letter that accused banks getting out of line. I would like to add that banks are not only out of line, they are controlling how customers can access their money.

I reside in the US and have an account with the bank in Trinidad with the worst customer service. I have been trying for more than a year to have my monthly pension funds sent to me. I am told repeatedly that there is a shortage of US currency in Trinidad.

I write this letter so that customers will be aware that getting their money is more than a Herculean task.

ELIZABETH SERIOUX

via e-mail